THE SUNSPOT IS TURNING TOWARD EARTH !!!! [7X WIDER THAN EARTH ITSELF!!!]

Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2023



CHANCE OF FLARES TODAY: Big sunspot AR3354 has developed a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that harbors energy for strong solar flares. NOAA forecasters estimate a 40% chance of M-class flares and a 10% chance of X-flares on June 28th. Any eruptions will likely be geoeffective as the sunspot is turning to face Earth. Solar flare alerts: SMS Text

NAKED-EYE SUNSPOT: If you have eclipse glasses, put them on and look at the sun. There's a naked-eye sunspot today (AR3354).

The sunspot is seven times wider than Earth itself, covering an area of the sun equal to ~25% of the historical Carrington sunspot. These dimensions mean it can be seen with the human eye (no magnification required) if the sun is properly filtered.

The amazing thing is, this sunspot didn't exist two days ago! It has grown with remarkable rapidity.

Ths movie tracks the last 12 hours.

https://spaceweather.com/

[THE SUNSPOT IS SO HUGE, YOU CAN SEE IT WITH THE NAKED EYE...BUT USE SOLAR PROTECTION...GLASSES / FILTERS.]





