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Illuminati NWO is infiltrating Satanist witches disguised as Christians to lead astray into occult
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144 views • April 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Illuminati NWO is infiltrating Satanist New Age Wicca witches into the Christian community disguised as Christians to deceive them into witchcraft and occult teachings. They know all these Western feminist nations’ religious Christians can be easily deceived and manipulated and lured into their occult witchcraft by putting on the guise of Christianity and disguising as Christians. We real Christians immediately know that the Bible does not talk about any Gnostic Satanist doctrines of demons about nine gates of heaven guarded by demons. The Bible talks about “Jacob’s Ladder” where the angels were ascending and descending, and about the Tower of Babel, but not about 9 gates of heaven in an Enochian magick witchcraft witch’s ring, and God would never place demons to guard any gates of heaven. As you can see, a lot of these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian women are thanking these Satanists for sharing with them this occult witchcraft knowledge with them. They are leading a lot of the “uncovered head” religious Christian women into witchcraft, such as anointing objects with oil and reciting prayers over them. These Luciferian witches know the Bible more than the human homo-sapiens specie religious Christians do. They mix lies with the truth, and lure people with new occult knowledge. They went into my computer and removed the sound on a portion of the video, so I had to add that back in. They are probably information that the black magic pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Draco Satanist witches do not want the white magic Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel alien Luciferian witches sharing to the humans on who the current leaders are inside their rival Slytherin Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanist faction are, looking at the section that they removed the sound from. All these Donald Trump and AntiChrist worshippers and QAnon’s disinformation New Age “Great Awakening Christ-Consciousness third eye opening kundalini serpent spirit” Wicca witches were spreading the disinformation that Donald Trump got rid of all the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars and he was going to lead the dumb human specie populace to enlightenment and freedom as their messiah savior, so the humans can be docile until we real Christians get raptured into heaven and they will be able to exterminate the humans left on earth, and that Barack Obama and all the pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” people were arrested and in GITMO being executed, but Barack Obama is not dead, but he has been promoted to George Soros’ former position as the head of the Satanist Dracos. All their New Age “truth movement” and “great awakening” information are lies. The communist Satanists and Nazi Satanists are working together. Donald Trump’s vice president Mike Pence, the Indiana state child trafficking ring leader pedophile cannibal Draco avatar Satanist, is the warlock of Trump’s rival Satanist faction who is running the space fleets. He is the leader of the “order of the flame” that runs both the Luciferian dualism doctrines’ black magic witches’ “order of the golden dawn” and the “light workers” white witches’ “order of the phoenix.”
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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