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Facebook Whistleblowers LEAK DOCS Detailing Effort to Secretly Censor Vax Concerns on Global Scale
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60 views • May 25, 2021
Textbook Nazism. Germany's freedom's were sealed when The Nazi's took over all communications and were left with only the Party Line. This country is now facing only the Part Line with MSM. Will there come a time as happened to the defenders of the war of Independence that political resistance will be null in void? I am afraid that time is near! How long can we stand by and let innocent sheep be continually left on the chopping block with the obvious vaccine depopulation program!
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