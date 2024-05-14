THEY KNOW: PARASITES ARE THE CAUSE OF CANCER

Dr. Jane Ruby





May 13, 2024





The CDC, American Cancer Society, and many surgeons know and have always known that parasites are the cause of cancer, That's likely why anti-parasitics work so well with "covid" symptoms and cancer rates are exploding. And some of the C19 shots contained parasites and their eggs, including synthetic lab created.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work

on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby





IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby





Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:





https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)





HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/





Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY





CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com





Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby





HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com





Use Promo Code: RUBY for 5% off





Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby





PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com





Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!





FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership





https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)





Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund:





https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188

Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410





Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected]

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4uxgoz-they-know-parasites-are-the-cause-of-cancer.html