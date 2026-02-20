GERM VS. TERRAIN: WHAT REALLY MAKES US SICK?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del, Alec Zeck, Dr. Ben Tapper, and Katie Collins, PA-C, tackle one of the most polarizing debates in modern health: germs or terrain—what truly drives disease? This candid, high-stakes conversation reveals how this divide shapes vaccine policy, chronic illness, and personal responsibility—and why questioning the dominant paradigm remains deeply controversial.