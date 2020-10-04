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The Amazing Connection Between 5G and Wildfires!
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418 views • October 04, 2020
It is well known through peer-reviewed scientific journals that 5G causes an increase in flammability of plants (terpenes). Check out the scientist Dr Martin Pall from BC, Canada. This is incredible info!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://emraustralia.com.au/blogs/news/5g-and-bushfires
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6EyeRtFF4I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6EyeRtFF4I
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://emraustralia.com.au/blogs/news/5g-and-bushfires
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6EyeRtFF4I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6EyeRtFF4I
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