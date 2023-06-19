Create New Account
COVID jabs are poisonous, deadly, ineffective, and must stop
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2k0wfjd68d

Famous American doctors and Ph. Ds jointly warn the world to stop taking Covid vaccines. They are poisonous, deadly, ineffective, and must stop. They damage the brain, heart, liver, bone marrow, and fetus. Also cause harm to the human body, causing injury and death.


美国著名医生、博士联合警告全世界停止接种 Covid 疫苗，它们有毒、致命、无效，必须停止。它们损害大脑、心脏、肝脏、骨髓、胎儿，对人体造成伤害，导致受伤和死亡。


#FreeMilesGuo #freeyvettewangnow


