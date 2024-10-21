BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
These Events Are Now Changing Our World
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
281 views • 6 months ago

help the show here https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



Massive events across the planet from comets in our skies, brightening supernova, record breaking hurricanes and now the economy begins to wobble. Are we at the civilization cycle reset again?



Americans can stock up on shelf-stable premium beef from Prepper All Naturals'

High-Quality Cooked and Freeze-Dried Beef for Long-Term Storage… Or Not!

https://adapt2030beef.com


🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


Pro Clear Cleanse Dried tablets, just add water and your emergency cleaning needs are met. you don't need bottles and bottles of cleaner, you can store the same potential in the tablets, then just add water and , bam, you have a bottle of cleaner that can be used for dish washing or heavier grease cut like cleaning an oven.

Pro Clear Cleanse Cuts Through Grease And Grime Like A Chef’s Knife

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PLNH5K/


Kelly Kettle Stainless Steel: 🔥 Boiling Water in the Outdoors Quick and Easy

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/



 The Unsettling State of Americas Food Security https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PK9LDZ/



David DuByne


https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast

http://www.PayPal.me/adapt2030


and


Ransom Godwin


https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RansomGodwin



[email protected]


Help the Show and Help Yourself:

https://bit.ly/3YRfE37

Keywords
foodagriculturehurricanesdavid dubynecrop lossesfood storageelectric universenew eraadapt 2030comet atlascivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclessupernovaecomet octoberwhy is our world changing so muchnirth carolinatcrb staraustralian fruit problems
