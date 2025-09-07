FIREWORKS!





RFK Jr. puts Democrat on the hot seat — and pushes him to completely LOSE his composure in front of everyone.





KENNEDY: “You were never there complaining when the pharmaceutical companies were… running their products through with no safety testing.”





BENNETT: “You can characterize it any way you want. I quoted them today. What I said was accurate. What you said were lies.”





KENNEDY: “Are you saying, Senator, are you saying that the mRNA vaccine has never been associated with myocarditis or pericarditis in teenagers?”





BENNETT: “I am simply trying to say that the people that you have put on that panel after firing—”





(Kennedy interrupts)





KENNEDY: “You’re evading that question.”





BENNETT: “I’m asking the questions.”





KENNEDY: “Well, I asked you a question.”





BENNETT (raising his voice): “I’m asking the questions for Mr. Kennedy on behalf of PARENTS and SCHOOLS and TEACHERS all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership.”





KENNEDY: “They deserve the truth, and that’s what we’re going to give them for the FIRST TIME in the history of that agency.”





Watching this exchange is even better than reading it.





Kennedy turned the tables and left this Democrat looking completely unstable.