DEATH JAB PUSHING SENATOR DEAD AT 59

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1975555856969117703

Oct 7, 2025 'Fearless advocate': Iowa State Sen. Claire Celsi dies at 59. Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, represented Iowa Senate District 16 since 2019. https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zgcM2JVpO8c&list=RDNSr5wEINyGR5k&index=2

Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

I took time out of my holiday hustle and busyness to get my annual mammogram. Don't forget yours!

12:46 PM · Dec 22, 2021

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1473756800038154242





Senator Claire Celsi

COVID vaccines are SAFE for pregnant women.

This article dismantles a couple of fake "studies" that conclude the COVID vaccines are not safe for pregnant women to take. The claims in the false studies are not true.

https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid02cKzG7Tq89myNSFpKc2KKXeMuJMngihU7wF8VtH5TSsTGLSLP5sEWbhTL3XnTpW4Jl





Senator Claire Celsi

Fully vaccinated as of this morning. So far, so good. Thanks to my colleagues Representatives Forbes and Myers for organizing a COVID19 vaccination opportunity for state Capitol employees. Special thanks also to Drake University pharmacy student Isabella who administered my jab this morning.

https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid06r5y1Wqx6o6K9Vb1CXTwAFA6cmsyLZvTDTQgip5eHZStZfJhJJncxfRdTww2d9kcl





Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

I got my flu shot and 2nd Covid booster at the same time on Tuesday. Felt a little achy and sore for the next 36 hours but am now just fine. Please get vaccinated before winter settles in and holiday gatherings begin.

9:55 AM · Oct 27, 2022

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1585676467677143042





Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

Please get vaccinated. It's free, effective & it keeps your family & the community safe.

There's a lot of misinformation on the internet. Public health officials agree - COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to end the Delta surge & keep our kids safe as school starts.

6:42 AM · Aug 16, 2021

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1427264629013729280