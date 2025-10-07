BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEATH JAB PUSHING SENATOR DEAD AT 59
ChestyP
ChestyP
72 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
237 views • 1 day ago

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1975555856969117703

Oct 7, 2025 'Fearless advocate': Iowa State Sen. Claire Celsi dies at 59. Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, represented Iowa Senate District 16 since 2019. https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zgcM2JVpO8c&list=RDNSr5wEINyGR5k&index=2

###

Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

I took time out of my holiday hustle and busyness to get my annual mammogram. Don't forget yours!

12:46 PM · Dec 22, 2021

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1473756800038154242


###


Senator Claire Celsi

COVID vaccines are SAFE for pregnant women.

This article dismantles a couple of fake "studies" that conclude the COVID vaccines are not safe for pregnant women to take. The claims in the false studies are not true.

https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid02cKzG7Tq89myNSFpKc2KKXeMuJMngihU7wF8VtH5TSsTGLSLP5sEWbhTL3XnTpW4Jl


###


Senator Claire Celsi

Fully vaccinated as of this morning. So far, so good. Thanks to my colleagues Representatives Forbes and Myers for organizing a COVID19 vaccination opportunity for state Capitol employees. Special thanks also to Drake University pharmacy student Isabella who administered my jab this morning.

https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid06r5y1Wqx6o6K9Vb1CXTwAFA6cmsyLZvTDTQgip5eHZStZfJhJJncxfRdTww2d9kcl


####


Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

I got my flu shot and 2nd Covid booster at the same time on Tuesday. Felt a little achy and sore for the next 36 hours but am now just fine. Please get vaccinated before winter settles in and holiday gatherings begin.

9:55 AM · Oct 27, 2022

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1585676467677143042


###


Claire Celsi

@SenClaireCelsi

Please get vaccinated. It's free, effective & it keeps your family & the community safe.

There's a lot of misinformation on the internet. Public health officials agree - COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to end the Delta surge & keep our kids safe as school starts.

6:42 AM · Aug 16, 2021

https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1427264629013729280

Keywords
deathvaccinesenatorclaire celsisenator claire celsiiowa senator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy