DEATH JAB PUSHING SENATOR DEAD AT 59

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/resilient333/status/1975555856969117703
Oct 7, 2025 'Fearless advocate': Iowa State Sen. Claire Celsi dies at 59. Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, represented Iowa Senate District 16 since 2019. https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zgcM2JVpO8c&list=RDNSr5wEINyGR5k&index=2
###
Claire Celsi
@SenClaireCelsi
I took time out of my holiday hustle and busyness to get my annual mammogram. Don't forget yours!
12:46 PM · Dec 22, 2021
https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1473756800038154242
###
Senator Claire Celsi
COVID vaccines are SAFE for pregnant women.
This article dismantles a couple of fake "studies" that conclude the COVID vaccines are not safe for pregnant women to take. The claims in the false studies are not true.
https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid02cKzG7Tq89myNSFpKc2KKXeMuJMngihU7wF8VtH5TSsTGLSLP5sEWbhTL3XnTpW4Jl
###
Senator Claire Celsi
Fully vaccinated as of this morning. So far, so good. Thanks to my colleagues Representatives Forbes and Myers for organizing a COVID19 vaccination opportunity for state Capitol employees. Special thanks also to Drake University pharmacy student Isabella who administered my jab this morning.
https://www.facebook.com/Claire4IASenate/posts/pfbid06r5y1Wqx6o6K9Vb1CXTwAFA6cmsyLZvTDTQgip5eHZStZfJhJJncxfRdTww2d9kcl
####
Claire Celsi
@SenClaireCelsi
I got my flu shot and 2nd Covid booster at the same time on Tuesday. Felt a little achy and sore for the next 36 hours but am now just fine. Please get vaccinated before winter settles in and holiday gatherings begin.
9:55 AM · Oct 27, 2022
https://x.com/SenClaireCelsi/status/1585676467677143042
###
Claire Celsi
@SenClaireCelsi
Please get vaccinated. It's free, effective & it keeps your family & the community safe.
There's a lot of misinformation on the internet. Public health officials agree - COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to end the Delta surge & keep our kids safe as school starts.
6:42 AM · Aug 16, 2021