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LAW PROFESSOR FRANCIS BOYLE CALLS COVID-19 A BIOWEAPON
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98 views • December 05, 2020
LAW PROFESSOR FRANCIS BOYLE: COVID-19 IS A BIOWEAPON AND THE VACCINE WILL VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE ON MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION: Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act prohibiting U.S. development of biological warfare agents, explains how for decades the U.S. government and laboratories around the country have circumvented the law to illegally develop bioweapons; how Covid-19 was developed; and why the hastily produced vaccines will be illegal and most likely deadly.
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