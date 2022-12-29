Is Trump Coming Back? The Last Kevin J. Johnston Show of 2022 with April LaJune!

Is Trump Coming Back? The State of Georgia is overturning the election results and APRIL LAJUNE has a ton of insight into the decision.
This is the last Kevin J. Johnston Show of 2022!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
www.KevinJJohnston.me
The Last Kevin J. Johnston Show of 2022 with April LaJune!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.