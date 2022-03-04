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Did Putin Order Two More Bio-Weapon Labs Destroyed in S/W Ukraine as His Air Force Totally Flattened the Town of Jakovlivka
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122 views • March 04, 2022
As I uploaded this video there was a fire fight going on at the second largest nuclear power plant in Europe that has a building on fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar. Hopefully the power plant does not have a melt down. In this video I look at the bio-labs that have been built by the United States Department of Defense in the Ukraine since 2012. There have been at least 11 built in various cities throughout Ukraine since Obama's second term. They were built in 2012-2013 at an average cost of two million dollars. The question begs to ask, why would the US need to build these top secret vet labs and bio-labs in far away Ukraine? Were they up to 'science' no good and did Vladimir Putin know about them and went after them right away as targets of 'mass destruction'? We will see.
#Dnipropetrovsk #Jakovlivka #Zaporizhzhia
Video credit:
Entire Village Destroyed by Russia in Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8hTdw6620k
Dan Payne YouTube
Labs in question:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Laboratory Center
39 Filosofs St.
Dnipropetrovsk
Construction permit approved: (February 15, 2012)
Dnipropetrovsk State Regional Veterinary
Laboratory
48 Kirova Ave, Dnipropetrovsk
Construction permit approved: (July 19, 2012)
Lviv Diagnostic Laboratory
27 Krupyarskaya St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (July 2, 2012)
Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory
3 Uvarova St.
Kherson
Construction permit approved: (December 28, 2012)
Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene
12 Zelena St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (December 21, 2011)
Lviv State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine
7 Promislova St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (January 10, 2013)
Ternopoil Diagnostic Laboratory
13 Fedkovycha St.
Ternopil
Construction permit approved: (April 20, 2012)
Vinnytsia Diagnostic Laboratory
11 Malinovskoga St.
Vinnytsia
Construction permit approved: (May 5, 2010)
Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory
96 Sobranetska St.
Uzhgorod
Construction permit approved: (December 29, 2010)
Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences
30 Donetska St.
Kiev
Construction permit approved: (April 15, 2013)
Kharkiv Diagnostic Laboratory
Pomirky Region, Kharkiv
Construction permit approved: (May 31, 2012)
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Contact me: [email protected]
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#Dnipropetrovsk #Jakovlivka #Zaporizhzhia
Video credit:
Entire Village Destroyed by Russia in Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8hTdw6620k
Dan Payne YouTube
Labs in question:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Laboratory Center
39 Filosofs St.
Dnipropetrovsk
Construction permit approved: (February 15, 2012)
Dnipropetrovsk State Regional Veterinary
Laboratory
48 Kirova Ave, Dnipropetrovsk
Construction permit approved: (July 19, 2012)
Lviv Diagnostic Laboratory
27 Krupyarskaya St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (July 2, 2012)
Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory
3 Uvarova St.
Kherson
Construction permit approved: (December 28, 2012)
Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene
12 Zelena St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (December 21, 2011)
Lviv State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine
7 Promislova St.
Lviv
Construction permit approved: (January 10, 2013)
Ternopoil Diagnostic Laboratory
13 Fedkovycha St.
Ternopil
Construction permit approved: (April 20, 2012)
Vinnytsia Diagnostic Laboratory
11 Malinovskoga St.
Vinnytsia
Construction permit approved: (May 5, 2010)
Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory
96 Sobranetska St.
Uzhgorod
Construction permit approved: (December 29, 2010)
Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences
30 Donetska St.
Kiev
Construction permit approved: (April 15, 2013)
Kharkiv Diagnostic Laboratory
Pomirky Region, Kharkiv
Construction permit approved: (May 31, 2012)
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
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