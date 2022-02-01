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⚡️ Generous man and his young son are going around and giving the truckers some cash in downtown Ottawa. A livestreamer saw the man and asked to interview him.
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270 views • February 01, 2022
⚡️ Generous man and his young son are going around and giving the truckers some cash in downtown Ottawa. A livestreamer saw the man and asked to interview him. Other people are giving the truckers food, coffee and blankets. The truckers are being well taken care of by generous Canadians.
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