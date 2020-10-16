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10/15/2020 -- LARGE FIRE breaks out in ARIZONA by M3.3 Earthquake location! Seismic unrest spreads
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330 views • October 16, 2020
October 15, 2020 -- A very large fire has broken on (on a clear day) next to the rare M3.3 Arizona earthquake location which was struck two days ago on October 13, 2020. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Rare m3.3 Arizona earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Yet another large fire next to a rare seismic event within days of each other. How many times is too many times before someone else notices?
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Rare m3.3 Arizona earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Yet another large fire next to a rare seismic event within days of each other. How many times is too many times before someone else notices?
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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