Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian POW says: Ukrainian Soldiers "Kidnap and Disappear", Ukrainian Civilians who dare to Criticize Ukraine.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
50 views
Published a day ago

◾️A Ukrainian POW explained how in the territories occupied by the Ukrainian army, Ukrainian soldiers kidnap and "disappear" Ukrainian civilians who dare to criticise Ukraine or pray in Russian.

- They will say that you talk about Russia and you will disappear. And the guys did disappear. One kid said something in his neighborhood among his friends that Putin is cool... two days later the man disappeared. They say, people arrived, some soldiers lived in the village, took him to an educational conversation, and he disappeared.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket