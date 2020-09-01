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Scandal! Enslaved Genetically Modified Human Fetal Cells Mass Produce Covid Vax. Gross And Immoral?!
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40 views • September 01, 2020
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Show links:
https://twitter.com/abcnews/status/1299059420492517376
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-28/oxford-coronavirus-vaccine-ethical-religious-foetal-cell/12592800
https://vk.ovg.ox.ac.uk/vk/vaccine-ingredients#addedingredients
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Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
If you get something out of these videos, consider putting something back into them. $1 is a HUGE help to produce more content for you and makes this work sustainable. Sign up at www.Patreon.com/TimTruth for exclusive content notifications and more.
Show links:
https://twitter.com/abcnews/status/1299059420492517376
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-28/oxford-coronavirus-vaccine-ethical-religious-foetal-cell/12592800
https://vk.ovg.ox.ac.uk/vk/vaccine-ingredients#addedingredients
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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