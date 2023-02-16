David Hawkins CSI New Intro

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David Hawkins' info:
Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)
Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins
JOIN US IN THIS FIGHT - SUPPORT TRUTH & JUSTICE, PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID AT:
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi
Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.
Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."