Tencent Reports First-ever Quarterly Revenue Drop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ava3130
08/17/2022 Tencent reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue. The company says revenue decline from advertising and gaming caused the revenue to disappoint. The company’s founder Pony Ma said that the company is going to focus on new areas of growth going forward. But he did not mention if Tencent will divest its shares in Meituan