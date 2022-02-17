Dr. Scott Jensen On Doctors On Trial For Questioning Policies and Agenda

Dr. Scott Jensen tells us about being investigated for pushing back on death certificate fraud, and what needs to happen in Minnesota as he runs for Governor!





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