Grace Giving vs. Tithing | Studies with Stearman-AUG 5 2026

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This week we complete our study of First Corinthians with some of Paul’s most practical—and powerful—instructions. In this message, Gary explores what 1 Corinthians 16 teaches about grace giving, Christian generosity, spiritual leadership, standing firm in the faith, and why love remains the defining mark of every believer.
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