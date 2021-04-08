© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
imigrant children Abandoned ask for help afraid of being kidnaped!
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • April 08, 2021
I KNEW THE HUMAN RACE WAS MORE AND MORE LOST BUT THIS IS TOO MUCH! ABANDON A KID, RAPT / KILL CHILDREN, GENOCIO, EAT HUMAN FLESH, LGBT ASKING RIGHTS ABOVE HETERO WHEN THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF WHAT THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY DO ... THIS IS HELL ON EARTH.
IT IS TIME TO INTERVENE EVEN IF WE DIE TO DO IT BECAUSE THIS IS NOT A WORLD FOR GOOD PEOPLE! I PREFER TO DIE THAT TO LIVE IN A WORLD OF THESE!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
IT IS TIME TO INTERVENE EVEN IF WE DIE TO DO IT BECAUSE THIS IS NOT A WORLD FOR GOOD PEOPLE! I PREFER TO DIE THAT TO LIVE IN A WORLD OF THESE!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.