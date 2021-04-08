imigrant children Abandoned ask for help afraid of being kidnaped!

I KNEW THE HUMAN RACE WAS MORE AND MORE LOST BUT THIS IS TOO MUCH! ABANDON A KID, RAPT / KILL CHILDREN, GENOCIO, EAT HUMAN FLESH, LGBT ASKING RIGHTS ABOVE HETERO WHEN THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF WHAT THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY DO ... THIS IS HELL ON EARTH.IT IS TIME TO INTERVENE EVEN IF WE DIE TO DO IT BECAUSE THIS IS NOT A WORLD FOR GOOD PEOPLE! I PREFER TO DIE THAT TO LIVE IN A WORLD OF THESE!"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!More News in Site: