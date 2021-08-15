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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Ecclesiastes 3:1-4, 20210815
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, August 15, 2021: Ecclesiastes 3:1-4
O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the Most HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Blessed EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY and Father of my LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Scriptures confirm that:
1 To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under Heaven. There is:
2 A time to be born again of the Holy Spirit, and a time to die in the flesh; a time to be resurrected in my LORD Jesus Christ; the command to preach the Gospel through evangelism, and a time to reap the harvest;
3 A time to kill the evil works of my flesh, and a time for the Spirit to restore life and health to me; a time to break down the idols, sin, and compromise in my life, and the opportunity for the Spirit to replace them with His Spirit;
4 A time to weep as Prophet Jeremiah, for the sins of my family, my brothers, my sisters, my children, my parents, my pastors, my elders, and Your church, and a time to laugh with like-minded believers rejoicing in Your Divine promises and blessings; a time to mourn with others, and a time to shout hallelujahs and dance with other saints and those being saved by my LORD Jesus Christ;
Glorious Father, since these are perilous times in the last days, please help me to walk circumspectly; not as a fool, but wise, and redeem the time.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, August 15, 2021: Ecclesiastes 3:1-4
O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the Most HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Blessed EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY and Father of my LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Scriptures confirm that:
1 To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under Heaven. There is:
2 A time to be born again of the Holy Spirit, and a time to die in the flesh; a time to be resurrected in my LORD Jesus Christ; the command to preach the Gospel through evangelism, and a time to reap the harvest;
3 A time to kill the evil works of my flesh, and a time for the Spirit to restore life and health to me; a time to break down the idols, sin, and compromise in my life, and the opportunity for the Spirit to replace them with His Spirit;
4 A time to weep as Prophet Jeremiah, for the sins of my family, my brothers, my sisters, my children, my parents, my pastors, my elders, and Your church, and a time to laugh with like-minded believers rejoicing in Your Divine promises and blessings; a time to mourn with others, and a time to shout hallelujahs and dance with other saints and those being saved by my LORD Jesus Christ;
Glorious Father, since these are perilous times in the last days, please help me to walk circumspectly; not as a fool, but wise, and redeem the time.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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