Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING Do Not Ingest TURPENTINE in PLASTIC or METAL Containers!
22 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 19 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

WARNING KLEAN STRIPS TURPENTINE IS HIGHLY IMPURE & TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3XUP5cF

Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Do Not Ingest TURPENTINE in PLASTIC or METAL Containers!


One very important thing people need to be aware of before buying and ingesting Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) to induce its potent anti candida and anti parasitic effects in a person's body who consumes it, is why you should never be buying or ingesting Turpentine that is in a plastic or metal container.


If you do not know the reasons why it's very important for you to learn why, I talk about these fully in this video "WARNING Do Not Ingest TURPENTINE in PLASTIC or METAL Containers!" so if you need to learn about this make sure to watch it from start to finish.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
dr jennifer danielsturpentineturpentine protocolhow to use turpentinesun fruit danhealing with turpentineturpentine detoxtoxic turpentineimpure turpentineis turpentine toxicturpentine plasticturpentine plastic containerturpentine plastic bottlewarning turpentine is toxicwarning turpentine in plastic bottles is toxicwarning turpentine in plastic bottles is highly toxicdetoxing with turpentineturpentine metal tinturpentine metal container

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket