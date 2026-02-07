© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-Israeli Spy Claims Jeffrey Epstein Blackmailed Politicians For Mossad | Going Underground
Ex-Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe exposes the hidden links between Jeffrey Epstein and Israel’s Mossad in a shocking interview with Afshin Rattansi. Ben-Menashe claims that Epstein’s entire operation was a honey trap to blackmail politicians, policymakers, celebrities, and media figures to become assets for Israel. Introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell by her father, Robert Maxwell, who was also an Israeli agent, Epstein allegedly used this network to ensnare powerful individuals. The interview discusses Prince Andrew’s role, Ehud Barak’s connections, and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Despite mainstream media narratives, Ben-Menashe suggests that Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence run deep, hinting at a larger web of corruption and control.