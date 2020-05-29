AN URGENT TRIBUTE TO TORY SMITH - July 23, 2016

This a final tribute to Tory Smith. We may have lost his light on this side of the veil but from the other side he is still burning bright.

Tory chose this music, as shown to Steven yesterday.



When The Children Cry - White Lion



Little child dry your crying eyes

How can I explain the fear you feel inside

'Cause you were born into this evil world

Where man is killing man and no one knows just why



What have we become, just look what we have done

All that we destroyed you must build again



When the children cry, let them know we tried

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins



Little child you must show the way

To a better day for all the young

'Cause you were born for the world to see

That we all can live with love and peace



No more presidents and all the wars will end



One united world under God



When the children cry, let them know we tried

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins



What have we become, just look what we have done

All that we destroyed you must build again

No more presidents and all the wars will end

One united world under GodWhen the children cry, let them know we tried

'Cause when the children fight, let them know it ain't right

When the children pray, let them know the way

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins