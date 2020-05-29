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AN URGENT TRIBUTE TO TORY SMITH - July 23, 2016
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47 views • May 29, 2020
This a final tribute to Tory Smith. We may have lost his light on this side of the veil but from the other side he is still burning bright.
Tory chose this music, as shown to Steven yesterday.
When The Children Cry - White Lion
Little child dry your crying eyes
How can I explain the fear you feel inside
'Cause you were born into this evil world
Where man is killing man and no one knows just why
What have we become, just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again
When the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
Little child you must show the way
To a better day for all the young
'Cause you were born for the world to see
That we all can live with love and peace
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under God
When the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
What have we become, just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under GodWhen the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children fight, let them know it ain't right
When the children pray, let them know the way
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
Tory chose this music, as shown to Steven yesterday.
When The Children Cry - White Lion
Little child dry your crying eyes
How can I explain the fear you feel inside
'Cause you were born into this evil world
Where man is killing man and no one knows just why
What have we become, just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again
When the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
Little child you must show the way
To a better day for all the young
'Cause you were born for the world to see
That we all can live with love and peace
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under God
When the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
What have we become, just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under GodWhen the children cry, let them know we tried
'Cause when the children fight, let them know it ain't right
When the children pray, let them know the way
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins
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