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The Church is Cared for in the Wilderness
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40 views • December 14, 2021
Revelation 12:6
The woman fled into the wilderness to a place prepared for her by God, where she might be taken care of for 1,260 days.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
The woman fled into the wilderness to a place prepared for her by God, where she might be taken care of for 1,260 days.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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