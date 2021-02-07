PEA SHOOTS: How to Grow For Yourself or A BUSINESS | Full Week of Growing & Experiments

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#resilience #microgreens #peashoots #tutorial
In this video, I go over a full week of growing pea shoots for indoor production in soil for harvesting on a consistent timeline. This is by far my favorite microgreen/shoot due to it's ease to grow and amount of food it produces. This crop is necessary if you are going start a microgreens farm. When I started growing I spent hours combing through the available video material to find seed densities, sanitization procedures, etc. I have attempted to answer all the questions I had when starting up growing on a small scale for radish, here. 7-10 days to food!
There are so many pea shoot varieties and everyone has their favorites and uses for specific purposes! We actually do multiple experiments with lights, varieties, and timelines here:
1. Growth speed difference of Speckled and Austrian Winter Pea
2. Growth speed difference with different amount of weight at germination
3. Growth speed difference with different light types (LED/Flourescents)
LOTUS Farm & Garden
https://www.lotusfarmandgarden.com/
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https://sowtrueseed.com/
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Handy Printable Guide: https://bit.ly/2KQt2TR
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Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
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Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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