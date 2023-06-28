WOW! Saudi Arabia CUTS OIL To US! - Shortages Are About To SKYROCKET! - Great Reset Ahead!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Saudis cutting oil shipments to the United States dramatically as we already see productions cuts on top of massive shortages on top of climate restrictions.

Not only is this detrimental to the US as a whole, but it will devastate food prices and the supply chain in the face of hurricane season and new crazy climate policies.

Meanwhile, Canadian oil production is set to plunge 76% by 2050, though the goal of the World Economic Forum is to ensure that happens by 2030.

The richest people are now looking for discount prices on foods according to new surveys, hamburger meat and wheat are through the roof at the moment and the recent Russian conflict and attempted coup have crushed supply chains worldwide in a far more significant way than people realize.

The Texas government is telling people to cut electricity usage dramatically as the state normalizes the move into what is now everywhere in China, carbon credits, social credit, 15 Minute Cities and CBDCs.

Will people get prepared today and stand up?





