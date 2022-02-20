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BREAKING: Globalist Forces Launch Major Offensive In Eastern Ukraine as Putin Warns Situation “Deteriorating” QUICKLY – FULL SHOW 2/18/22
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161 views • February 20, 2022
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Meanwhile in Canada, masked paramilitary police have begun arresting peaceful protestors in Ottawa and disappearing them without charge into the newly minted dictatorship’s secret prisons! On today’s broadcast, special guest Nathaniel Pawlowski breaks down how his father, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, is being held without bail for keeping his church open and PRAYING with truckers! Canada has FALLEN!
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Meanwhile in Canada, masked paramilitary police have begun arresting peaceful protestors in Ottawa and disappearing them without charge into the newly minted dictatorship’s secret prisons! On today’s broadcast, special guest Nathaniel Pawlowski breaks down how his father, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, is being held without bail for keeping his church open and PRAYING with truckers! Canada has FALLEN!
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
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