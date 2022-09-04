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ZEROTIME - Political Hypocrisy & Scandal, Aussie Doctor Speaks Out About Shocking Vaxx Injuries
High Hopes
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439 views • September 04, 2022

Maria Zeee


August 31, 2022


This week we discuss how quickly the science can change when a Prime Minister's interests are involved, as well as ScoMo's scandal along with an insight into Australian politics from former MP George Christensen who confirms the WEF influence on our politicians.


We are also joined by Dr. Shoba Iyer who discusses the COVID-19 injection injuries she has witnessed, explaining how her conscience simply would not allow her to stay silent any longer.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1i2d07-zerotime-political-hypocrisy-and-scandal-aussie-doctor-speaks-out-about-sho.html

Keywords
healthpoliticsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinehypocrisyaustraliadoctorscandalaussieworld economic forumshotinoculationinjectionwefvaxxcovidscomogeorge christensenmaria zeeezero timedr shoba iyerchanging science
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