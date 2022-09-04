ZEROTIME - Political Hypocrisy & Scandal, Aussie Doctor Speaks Out About Shocking Vaxx Injuries

Maria Zeee





August 31, 2022





This week we discuss how quickly the science can change when a Prime Minister's interests are involved, as well as ScoMo's scandal along with an insight into Australian politics from former MP George Christensen who confirms the WEF influence on our politicians.





We are also joined by Dr. Shoba Iyer who discusses the COVID-19 injection injuries she has witnessed, explaining how her conscience simply would not allow her to stay silent any longer.





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