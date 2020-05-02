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Flowers from my garden and singing 'You light up my life'
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11 views • May 02, 2020
This is a video compilation of some of my garden flowers and roses. In the background I tried to sing 'You light up my life', haha. It is a bad recording. I had to do it with no special equipment, in sitting position, behind a laptop lol. Nevertheless I hope you will enjoy it! Enjoy today! Tomorrow may never come!
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