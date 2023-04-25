Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 24, 2023





THE PRIEST WHO DECIDED TO WEAR HIS CASSOCK

The testimony of Fr. Álvaro that is worth remembering

As you hear, this year I decided to come out. After seeing so many people who show off their "diversity" and applaud them and say "how brave", and so on. I asked myself the question and why not me? So I made my decision, this year Father Álvaro would come out of the closet.

I made up my mind and took my cassock out of the closet, starting in January I started using it daily from morning until before bed. Just like that, without solemn announcements, without giving it much thought, without giving prior explanations. Without seeking praise for it and without fear of mockery and insults or strange looks.

What was my surprise? Many

First: I never thought that wearing a daily cassock could make me so happy as a priest. It has made it easier for me on the street to do as much good as I could not have imagined. I have blessed, advised, helped, I have confessed so many people with whom confidence was given as they see me in a cassock.

Second: To my surprise, even walking in very diverse places such as the shopping center, the cinema, restaurants, parties, piñatas, the red zone in the center of the city, the book fair, etc. And having run into all the urban tribes, and all kinds of people, in 5 months I have not received any insult or lack of respect from anyone; even openly anti-Catholic people. The sad thing about this, the only serious ridicule I've received for using it was from a priest.

Third: Sadly it is so unusual that a diocesan priest wears a black cassock that I have been generally confused with other religious orders. In these months I have been confused with: Franciscan, Augustinian, Monk, Missionary, Seminarian, Jedi Knight (not kidding), karateka, Dark, Mannequin (not kidding either). And many times I have also been mistaken for a priest, which is good. It makes me think to what a degree we have become secularized that the diocesan priest is no longer associated with the cassock in daily life.

Rough translation by Genis.

SOURCE - @FatherMatrix





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhoO5z1D45Y