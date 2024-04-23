NOW: DJT returns to Trump Tower after Day 6. People line the streets of NYC

Karoline Leavitt - NOW: DJT returns to Trump Tower after Day 6 of Biden’s Trial People line the streets everywhere he goes just to catch a glimpse at their former and future President!
