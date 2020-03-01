PURIM RAPTURE ~ Could The Time Finally Have Come? We Are Out Of Time!

God clearly shows us in His Word the methodology with which He brings about judgment over wickedness and that this was given as a sign to Israel through the multi-layered Sign of Jonah. Israel broke the everlasting land covenant that God made with Abraham when Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to President Trump's Deal of the Century. It is not so much that God's land was not divided, but that the borders are removed and that the Palestinians have been invited to take up ownership of land that God exclusively reserved for the children of Isaac. We now find ourselves in the period of time that will lead to God's judgment for Israel's wickedness and very serious trespass and in this video we consider the evidence from God's Word and how prophecy is clearly being fulfilled before our eyes! It would seem that Purim of 2020 is very, very important when it comes to the volume of evidence pointing to it from both Biblical and secular perspectives! You do not want to miss out - so please watch the video to the end!



A plan that our enemy, Satan, has been working on for centuries is also playing out in the world right now - just as shown to us through predictive programming - and this includes even the coronavirus pandemic which is targeting China through a possible false flag attack. All of this forms part of a timeline that has been shown to us in the Word of God and which is now repeating. the correlations are pointed out in this video and they are too specific to be coincidental.



The media which our enemy uses as a predictive programming tool has shown us events for decades that are now happening before our eyes. This fact alone should have every person who considers the information in this video think twice about their understanding with regards to the Word of God, which instructs us to watch for the return of our Bridegroom and looking for events that are described in the Bible that would point us to our unification with our Savior.



There are many who will hold to their dogmas and views without looking carefully at what the Word of God says in which we see how a Pre-Tribulation Rapture is modelled after the harvest and Temple models that are given to us to understand this. If you have not considered these yet, you have very little time to do so and to be a Berean in this regard.