Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the WEF, Collapse of FTX, Ukraine, Child Trafficking, Elections, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Are All Related
1049 views
channel image
The Dollar Vigilante
Published 12 days ago |

So it looks like WW3 is back on again. And, because of some good old (s)election fraud by the globalphiles, with a little help from Ukrainian Actors and Crypto Nerds (Acturds?) the home of the woke and the enslaved has broken a new record: not a single incumbent governor or senator got flipped to the dark side. 


*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro video:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1591896699660046336


Outro Video:

SBF rap video with the BitConnect guy https://twitter.com/1CrypticPoet/status/1592002241820766208 


Biden teleprompter 

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1592539790842662913?t=c1oUIMyUNkBEzYH6H8LS3g&s=19


Bernie's Tweets - COP27 - Biden and motorcade will arrive at COP27 today, to demand you lower your carbon footprint: https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1591050547418759168?t=o3_f-ajzdWPqlYI_qe7IMg&s=19


After stones & sunlight, now communist #china believed coal is also Covided: https://twitter.com/GundamNorthrop/status/1590751080056782848?t=r7-LN6tW4UL2Jgl4TCd5jQ&s=19


Twitter Blue erased a few billion in market cap for Lockheed Martin: https://twitter.com/litcapital/status/1591172069965713409


Yesterday, a fake account Tweeted that Eli Lilly and Co was giving insulin for free. It was verified on Twitter. $LLY now down 5%, or roughly down nearly $20 billion.: https://twitter.com/unusual_whales/status/1591146584146055168?t=lzxxFtE3qLHPvqy-c2rMOw&s=19


“Hear me out… we ‘hack’ the exchange after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy”: https://twitter.com/ApeDurden/status/1591306609258795009


Diversity Hire, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: Regulation Of Cryptocurrencies Is Needed: https://twitter.com/i/status/1591303633253326849


MakerDAO co-founder found dead after tweets of sex trafficking by CIA: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/makerdao-co-founder-found-dead/ co-founder Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian, was found dead


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Becomes First World Leader to Appear on ‘Drag Race’: Watch: https://www.billboard.com/culture/pride/prime-minister-justin-trudeau-canadas-drag-race-1235167909/


My kids don't have to worry about masking to save their Grandparents because the jabs killed all four of them in the last year. So there's that: https://twitter.com/MarshaC59266742/status/1590322807858397184?t=ge_YXP_ui7ag1Hb-DDuplg&s=19


#ftx


#biden


#pedojoe


#ukraine


Keywords
bidenukrainepedojoeftx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket