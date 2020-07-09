© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Book of Daniel Show #26: The Marxist force driving Antifa & BLM is operating under a smokescreen
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • July 09, 2020
The uprisings and "protests" filling our media screens are not about race. What we're seeing are uprisings from Marxist organizations, seeking to overthrow the United States. Practically every "protest" hides behind the facade of racist issues. Yet blacks who've lived in other countries say that America is the LEAST racist country they know. TRUTH: The race issue is merely a facade to hide the Marxist intentions.
In this show Daniel outlines the 10 facets of a worldview, then provides evidence to confirm the Founders' Judeo-Christian worldview. The culture that emerged from this worldview became the envy of the world, evidence by so many people moving here. Then Daniel gives evidence of the Marxist foundations of Antifa and Black Lives Matters, using their own words.
To wrap up, Daniel reviews reasons why America does not have systemic racism and he shows how blacks in America are NOT oppressed, all supported by facts. This is definitely a show to share with people who watch too much evening news or get their news only from traditional media sources. If America is to survive, patriots must stand firm and say NO to all the Marxist demands.
SHOW OUTLINE:
1:01 - What is a worldview?
2:48 - America's founding: A Judeo-Christian worldview
5:45 - The goals of Antifa
7:32 - The worldview of Black Lives Matter
8:55 - The uprisings have been planned since 2019
9:51 - Saul Alinsky's Rule #8
10:38 - Think for yourself: Do we have systemic racism?
13:29 - To survive as a country, patriots cannot compromise
14:12 - Share this information with your friends & family
Daniel's UncoverDC column has links for articles & facts mentioned in this show:
The Race Riots are Not About Race
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
Daniel's work at RedState: https://www.redstate.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
In this show Daniel outlines the 10 facets of a worldview, then provides evidence to confirm the Founders' Judeo-Christian worldview. The culture that emerged from this worldview became the envy of the world, evidence by so many people moving here. Then Daniel gives evidence of the Marxist foundations of Antifa and Black Lives Matters, using their own words.
To wrap up, Daniel reviews reasons why America does not have systemic racism and he shows how blacks in America are NOT oppressed, all supported by facts. This is definitely a show to share with people who watch too much evening news or get their news only from traditional media sources. If America is to survive, patriots must stand firm and say NO to all the Marxist demands.
SHOW OUTLINE:
1:01 - What is a worldview?
2:48 - America's founding: A Judeo-Christian worldview
5:45 - The goals of Antifa
7:32 - The worldview of Black Lives Matter
8:55 - The uprisings have been planned since 2019
9:51 - Saul Alinsky's Rule #8
10:38 - Think for yourself: Do we have systemic racism?
13:29 - To survive as a country, patriots cannot compromise
14:12 - Share this information with your friends & family
Daniel's UncoverDC column has links for articles & facts mentioned in this show:
The Race Riots are Not About Race
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
Daniel's work at RedState: https://www.redstate.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.