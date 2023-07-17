Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sunday 4am leg day! 50yrs old, and just a few years ago I couldn't walk.
channel image
DC Learning to Live
2 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

This is the 2nd part of my leg day from Sunday morning. I couldn't walk just a few years ago after years of chemotherapy. 

I was 2x Stage 4 blood cancer, and told it has no cure, and that it will always return, and get worse each time. I DISAGREED! 

Keywords
healthcancermotivationchemotherapycarnivorefitnessdrug freeleg day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket