Sunday 4am leg day! 50yrs old, and just a few years ago I couldn't walk.

This is the 2nd part of my leg day from Sunday morning. I couldn't walk just a few years ago after years of chemotherapy.
I was 2x Stage 4 blood cancer, and told it has no cure, and that it will always return, and get worse each time. I DISAGREED!
