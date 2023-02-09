https://gettr.com/post/p27r4ip557d
2/8/2023 Miles Guo: In the past 45 days, the Whistleblower Eradication Task Force of the CCP have asked a few YouTube influencers to make shows to smear the Whistleblowers’ Movement and me, and well-known Lao Liang was one of those influencers who were threatened by the CCP. However, none of those Youtube influencers yielded to the intimidation of the CCP
#WhistleblowerEradicationTaskForceofCCP #Youtube #LaoLiang #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC
2/8/2023 文贵直播：中共的灭爆小组在过去的45天企图找油管大咖做节目来诋毁我和爆料革命，其中就有著名的老梁。但是这些油管主播们都没有向中共的威胁恐吓妥协
#灭爆小组 #油管 #老梁 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦
