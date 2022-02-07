Putin Went to the Beijing Winter Olympics Because He Has an Ally in Xi Jinping and China

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02/04/2022 WION News: Beijing Games are facing extreme pressure from the West, notably America. It looks like Putin may have a lifeline from China. It’s no doubt that in Washington, there’s going to be concern that Vladimir Putin is going to be assured that he does have an ally in Xi Jinping and China. Although perhaps these two alliances might not be a match for the United States in Europe economically, it’s still a cause for concern.