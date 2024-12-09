Author and pastor Jamie Walden joins Mike Adams for straight talk on Christianity and moral courage

To learn more, visit: https://www.omegadynamics.org/





- Interview Introduction and Jamie Walden's Background (0:01)

- Critique of Mainstream Christianity (1:21)

- Biblical Prophecy and Apostasy (4:56)

- The Role of Rituals in Christianity (10:18)

- The True Nature of Salvation (16:05)

- The Impact of Wokeism on Christianity (20:23)

- The Day of the Lord and Judgment (26:05)

- The Role of Free Will in Salvation (41:02)

- The Pathway to Salvation (42:54)

- The Importance of Works in Faith (54:39)

- Conclusion and Future Topics (1:05:44)

