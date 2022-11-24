PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY TRAVIS CO HOST TRAVIS AND GUEST SCOTT SCHARA - 24TH NOVEMBER 2022

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show ****

Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.





Today I interview Scott Schara about his daughter Grace





Scott will tell us about how the so-called health care system used questionable protocols against parental consent that caused the of death of his daughter Grace at a hospital following the government treatment protocols that continue to fail at preventing COVID deaths.





*The show is live this Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022*





1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK





