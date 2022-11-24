Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY TRAVIS CO HOST TRAVIS AND GUEST SCOTT SCHARA - 24TH NOVEMBER 2022
34 views
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published Thursday |

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show ****

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/


Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.


Today I interview Scott Schara about his daughter Grace


Scott will tell us about how the so-called health care system used questionable protocols against parental consent that caused the of death of his daughter Grace at a hospital following the government treatment protocols that continue to fail at preventing COVID deaths.


*The show is live this Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022*


1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK


https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss


http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

vaccinesfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

