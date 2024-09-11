🚨Pretty big story in Tennessee…





The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Raided the Millersville Police Department and the Home of Asst. Police Chief, Shawn Taylor

—— “This is a multifaceted attack from a foreign adversary,” Preventing this from Coming to Light





• TBI raided these premises for evidence related to election and voter fraud… they also allege they used sensitive law enforcement data to investigate their political enemies.

—— Millersville City Attorney: “It’s concerning.. we were trying to get them involved in this and now they’re coming after the police for investigating crimes.





🔴 Assistant Chief Shawn Taylor put out a video





• “the cases we’ve been working on affect every American… they affect us in the mortgages, fraudulent mortgages, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and many other crimes.”





• “We’ve identified major corruption thats transnational… it involves the BRICS Nations and China, investment companies, and fraudulent mortgages, on homes here in the United States, in varied key counties and key states…





It goes into the election integrity and fraud, and is creating a geopolitical shift within our political system.





This is a multifaceted attack from a foreign adversary, who is paying our our local municipal county and state federal Politicians to keep from coming to light..





We are moving forward with this case in other states, in other arenas, even though they have taken our files and other information..”





• He goes on to say that TBI, while they raided his home, urinated in his bathtub and tracked it throughout his home.





• MSM headlines espouse that the Asst. Police Chief is pushing QAnon propaganda…





