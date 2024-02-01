Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Song by 'The Houties' - Dedicated to their Operations in the Red Sea - soon to be a Yemen 'Hit'
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
96 views
Published Yesterday

A song the Houties have dedicated to their operations in the Red sea.

More from today...

The Houthis have confirmed they damaged the US merchant ship Cole and also attacked a US destroyer with missiles in retaliation for US strikes in Yemen. Attacks on ships in the Red Sea will continue.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance also reported a successful drone strike on Haifa. The northern regions of Israel were also shelled by Hezbollah. Israel responded by shelling the Lebanese border areas.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket