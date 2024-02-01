A Song by 'The Houties' - Dedicated to their Operations in the Red Sea - soon to be a Yemen 'Hit'

A song the Houties have dedicated to their operations in the Red sea.
More from today...
The Houthis have confirmed they damaged the US merchant ship Cole and also attacked a US destroyer with missiles in retaliation for US strikes in Yemen. Attacks on ships in the Red Sea will continue.
The Iraqi Islamic Resistance also reported a successful drone strike on Haifa. The northern regions of Israel were also shelled by Hezbollah. Israel responded by shelling the Lebanese border areas.
