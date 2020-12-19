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ΕΤΣΙ ΑΝΕΒΟΚΑΤΕΒΑΖΕΙ ΤΑ ΚΡΟΥΣΜΑΤΑ Η ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗ! “ΛΟΓΙΣΜΙΚΟ αποφασίζει ποιος πέθανε από κορονοϊό και όχι οι γιατροί ...
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294 views • December 19, 2020
Για το θέμα των νεκρών από τον κορωνοϊό και το τι γίνεται με τα υποκείμενα νοσήματα μίλησε ο ειδικός παθολόγος Χρήστος Κύπρη. Όπως είπε το ποιος είναι νεκρός από κορωνοϊό ή όχι δεν το αποφασίζουν οι γιατροί αλλά.... λογισμικό του υπουργείου Υγείας, το οποίο χρησιμοποιείται παγκοσμίως...
,,,Ένα ένα βγαίνουν σιγά σιγά ακούστε εδώ ποιος αποφασίζει η μάλλον....τι αποφασίζει,,,
,,,Ένα ένα βγαίνουν σιγά σιγά ακούστε εδώ ποιος αποφασίζει η μάλλον....τι αποφασίζει,,,
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