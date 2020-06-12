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CHP Talks - Defunding The Police
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11 views • June 12, 2020
June 11, 2020 - CHP Canada Leader Rod Taylor and CHP Deputy Leader Peter Vogel discuss with retired police officer Bert Wanders, events in the US having to do with the riots following the death of George Floyd, particularly the calls to defund the police. Bert Wanders is the CEO of CHP's Niagara West Electoral District Association and joined us by telephone.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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