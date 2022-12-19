Create New Account
Nicole From NFSC on War Room on Why They Are Attending AmericaFest Event
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/600724

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/16/2022 Nicole from NFSC on War Room: The reason we are here at AmericaFest is we want to stand with the freedom loving American people, and bring them awareness that the CCP is the most dangerous existential threat of America. America‘s greatness can only begin again when the CCP is ended on US soil.

