Nicole From NFSC on War Room on Why They Are Attending AmericaFest Event

https://gnews.org/articles/600724
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/16/2022 Nicole from NFSC on War Room: The reason we are here at AmericaFest is we want to stand with the freedom loving American people, and bring them awareness that the CCP is the most dangerous existential threat of America. America‘s greatness can only begin again when the CCP is ended on US soil.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.