Jam For Freedom - Gareth Icke Tonight Musical Special

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on Gareth Icke Tonight we have a musical special. I’ll be joined in the studio by multiple artists that are speaking out against the state narratives. Ryan Sanders, Whom By Fire, This Machine Kills Archons, and creator of Jam for Freedom, Campbel McLaughlin, will all be here in the studio to talk about their experience of going against the grain in the music industry, what they think the future holds for freedom of speech in the artistic world, as well as performing some of their tunes.
That’s Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com/