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This is called Ukrainian, "Ordinary Fascism". He jerked, I Fired a Shot. 050422
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140 views • May 06, 2022
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This is called "ordinary fascism": he jerked, I fired a shot.
This is how the killer casually describes the death of a civilian of Mariupol.
In this video, the senior sergeant of the 501st battalion of the Marine Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Cherednik Anton, tells he shot a civilian of the Vostochny district in Mariupol:
— I also asked a question – “palyanitsa”... It was common enough. Both in our unit and in others... He jerked, I fired a shot.
War of words: we (Ukranians) say ‘palyanitsya’, they say ‘palyanitsa’
When Ukrainian defence forces encounter a suspected Russian saboteur passing himself off as a Ukrainian, they usually ask him to say the Ukrainian word for a type of local bread: "palyanitsya". Almost invariably the suspect betrays his nationality and politics by pronouncing it with a different ending: "palyanitsa".
https://www.crikey.com.au/2022/03/14/ukraine-invasion-war-of-words/
To be continued.
This is called "ordinary fascism": he jerked, I fired a shot.
This is how the killer casually describes the death of a civilian of Mariupol.
In this video, the senior sergeant of the 501st battalion of the Marine Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Cherednik Anton, tells he shot a civilian of the Vostochny district in Mariupol:
— I also asked a question – “palyanitsa”... It was common enough. Both in our unit and in others... He jerked, I fired a shot.
War of words: we (Ukranians) say ‘palyanitsya’, they say ‘palyanitsa’
When Ukrainian defence forces encounter a suspected Russian saboteur passing himself off as a Ukrainian, they usually ask him to say the Ukrainian word for a type of local bread: "palyanitsya". Almost invariably the suspect betrays his nationality and politics by pronouncing it with a different ending: "palyanitsa".
https://www.crikey.com.au/2022/03/14/ukraine-invasion-war-of-words/
To be continued.
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