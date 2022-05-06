This is called Ukrainian, "Ordinary Fascism". He jerked, I Fired a Shot. 050422

I ask you to disseminate this information as much as possible.This is called "ordinary fascism": he jerked, I fired a shot.This is how the killer casually describes the death of a civilian of Mariupol.In this video, the senior sergeant of the 501st battalion of the Marine Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Cherednik Anton, tells he shot a civilian of the Vostochny district in Mariupol:— I also asked a question – “palyanitsa”... It was common enough. Both in our unit and in others... He jerked, I fired a shot.War of words: we (Ukranians) say ‘palyanitsya’, they say ‘palyanitsa’When Ukrainian defence forces encounter a suspected Russian saboteur passing himself off as a Ukrainian, they usually ask him to say the Ukrainian word for a type of local bread: "palyanitsya". Almost invariably the suspect betrays his nationality and politics by pronouncing it with a different ending: "palyanitsa".To be continued.