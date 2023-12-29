Create New Account
EL The ALMIGHTY - In A TRANCE ? BOTH EYES OPEN ?? You WILL BEHOLD HIM When You TURN ? UNBELIEVABLE
73marbren
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/gM2tYL2M7Tk?si=m5MrmsnqfzKu4W2P

Quotation from original video description….”Numbers 24:15 with Habakkuk and Ge3nesis 2 will BLOW Your MIND ands You Will Realize that (( WE ARE The MANIFESTATION f the SCRIPTURE )) Absolutly Amazing"

Keywords
jesus christend timetthe truth

